Coffee County Red Raider Basketball Opens Summer Scrimmage Schedule

The varsity team opened up with a win over Pope John Paul II before dropping a decision to Gallatin. The Red Raiders closed out the day with a win over Creek Wood. The JV team opened the day with a win over Creek Wood before falling to White House.
“The team chemistry has been great in the early summer season” said Raider coach Micah Williams. “Everyone’s positive and working together with a common goal to improve each day and get better” added Williams. Williams recognized Jaylon Wooten, Kyle Farless, Rod Brinkley, C.J. Anthony and Jaxon Vaughn as having good days on Thursday. He wants to see his team develop more patient on the offensive end and improve their rebounding going into Friday’s games.
The Red Raiders return to Lebanon on Friday for the final day of the team camp. The varsity Raiders will take on Cookeville at 11, Dickson County at 1 PM and Clarksville Northeast at 3 PM. The JV Raiders will take on the JV squad from West Creek at 2 PM and the freshman team from Ravenwood at 3 PM.