Coffee County Red Raider Basketball Opens Christmas Tournament with a Win and a Loss

The Red Raider basketball team of Coffee County CHS opened up play in the Red Raider Christmas Classic on Thursday night. After a scheduling dispute, the Red Raiders ended up playing a pair of games on the night. Taking on Knowledge Academy of Nashville in the opener, the Raiders claimed a 71 to 38 win. In the nightcap, Coffee County fell to Glencliff by a final score of 72 to 68.
In the opener, the Red Raiders started strong as they built a 37 to 15 halftime lead. Coach Micah Williams used all 11 of his available players on the night and all 11 scored in the game. Jaylen Wooten was the leading scorer as he finished with 12 points. Hayden Hullett added 11 points and Jaxon Vaughn finished with 8 points.
Against Glencliff, the Red Raiders led by 3 entering the 4th quarter before the visiting Colts rallied for the win. Glencliff rolled up 24 points in the 4th quarter, thanks in part to a trio of 3 point baskets. Coffee County was 6 for 12 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter and 11 of 20 in the game in the heartbreaking loss. Jaxon Vaughn was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders as he had 21 points. Jaylon Wooten added 14 points and C.J. Anthony chipped in 12.
Coach Micah Williams was attempting to rework the schedule at press time. As of 10:30 PM on Thursday, the Red Raiders will hit the court again on Saturday afternoon as they will host Providence Christian Academy of Murfreesboro in the day of their Christmas Tournament. Tip-off is set for 1:30 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Our live coverage begins with the Char-El Apartment and Home Rental Pregame Show at 1:20.