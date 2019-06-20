Coffee County Red Raider Basketball Ends Summer Scrimmage Schedule with Pair of Wins

The Coffee County CHS basketball team closed out their summer scrimmage schedule on Thursday as they played a pair of games in their home gym. The Red Raiders hosted 5 visiting teams on the day as they captured wins over Cannon County and Fayetteville.
The Red Raiders opened the day with a 56 to 50 win over Cannon County. In the day’s second game, Coffee County trailed most of the 1st quarter before taking the lead on the 2nd possession of the 2nd quarter. The Raiders built a 7 point lead before the half before Fayetteville made a late charge capped by a 30 foot 3 pointer at the halftime buzzer. In the 2nd half, the Red Raiders led for all but 54 seconds of the half as they rolled to a 56 to 50 win. Jaylen Wooten led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points. Kyle Farless added 10 points while Jaxon Vaughn and Tyler Taylor each dropped in 8 points for Coffee County.
The 1 day home camp put an end to the summer team sessions for the Red Raiders. When asked about his impressions of the summer season, head coach Micah Williams had this to say: