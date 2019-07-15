Coffee County Raiders 10U Baseball Team Wins State Title

On Friday, the Raiders opened up pool play with a 14 to 7 win over the Liberty Patriots. They came back on Saturday afternoon to roll up DeKalb County 13 to 3. They closed out Saturday with a 15 to 4 win over McMinnville to give them the top seed in the tournament championship bracket.
On Sunday, the Raiders opened up with a pair of wins over DeKalb County and McMinnville to advance to the finals against Liberty. The Raiders fell behind 4 to 2 going into the 3rd inning before Trace Parker ripped a 3 run homer to spark a 5 run 3rd inning. The Raiders added 7 more runs in the 4th inning to gain the 10 run cushion needed for the mercy rule to be invoked if the Raiders could get Liberty out in the bottom of the 4th. Pitcher Caleb Crouch set Liberty down in order on strikeouts to give the Coffee County 9 the title.
Along with his championship game home run, Parker pitched a shutout in the semifinals. Crouch got the win in the title game as he finished with 6 strikeouts and played well defensively all weekend long. At the plate, Chase Leonard led the team in hitting as he had 9 doubles and 18 RBI over the weekend. Tristan Spencer, Eli Hancock, Grayson Sadler and Leiton Yancer all had wins on the mound for Coffee County. The Raiders were coached by Jay Crouch, Kerry Gannon, Greg Hancock and Craig Sadler.