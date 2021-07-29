Coffee County Raider, Lady Raider basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams have released their schedule for the 2021-22 winter season.
The season tips off Nov. 19 with Hall of Fame games against opponents that are to be determined.
Coffee County will open with 5 consecutive home games (minus a Cannon County Thanksgiving tournament sandwiched in the middle for the boys). The Lady Raiders will be traveling to Panama City Beach, Florida for a Christmas tournament before both teams open district play in January in Shelbyville.
Other schedule highlights: Tullahoma remains on the schedule, now as a non-district opponent in a home-and-away series; both teams close the season with 3 consecutive away games.
The Lady Raiders are coming off a 28-win season that included their fourth consecutive district championship. Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys advanced to the Region 4-AAA semi-finals last year and will be under the direction of a new coach as Andrew Taylor takes over for Micah Williams.
Thunder Radio is your home for the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders all winter long. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Coffee County basketball on Thunder Radio is driven by Al White Ford-Lincoln.
Full Schedule:
|11/19/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|HOF Game
|Home
|11/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|HOF Game
|Home
|11/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Cannon Co Thanksgiving boys only
|Away
|11/23/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Cannon Co Thanksgiving boys only
|Away
|11/29/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Blackman
|Home
|11/30/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Walker Valley
|Home
|12/3/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|12/10/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Blackman
|Away
|12/11/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Rockvale
|Home
|12/13/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Walker Valley
|Away
|12/14/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Pickett Co
|Home
|12/17/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|12/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|Away
|12/21/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|12/22/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Fort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
|12/20/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/21/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/22/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Sonic Shootout Boys Only
|Sparta
|12/28/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|12/29/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|12/30/21
|TBD
|CHS
|Basketball
|Panama City Beach Christmas Girls Only
|Away
|1/7/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Away
|1/11/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Home
|1/14/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|1/18
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Home
|1/21/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Away
|1/24/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Lighthouse Christian
|Home
|1/25/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|1/28/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Shelbyville
|Away
|2/1/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Franklin County
|Home
|2/4/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Warren County
|Away
|2/8/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Pickett County
|Away
|2/11/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Rockvale
|Away