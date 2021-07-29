Coffee County Raider, Lady Raider basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams have released their schedule for the 2021-22 winter season.

The season tips off Nov. 19 with Hall of Fame games against opponents that are to be determined.

Coffee County will open with 5 consecutive home games (minus a Cannon County Thanksgiving tournament sandwiched in the middle for the boys). The Lady Raiders will be traveling to Panama City Beach, Florida for a Christmas tournament before both teams open district play in January in Shelbyville.

Other schedule highlights: Tullahoma remains on the schedule, now as a non-district opponent in a home-and-away series; both teams close the season with 3 consecutive away games.

The Lady Raiders are coming off a 28-win season that included their fourth consecutive district championship. Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys advanced to the Region 4-AAA semi-finals last year and will be under the direction of a new coach as Andrew Taylor takes over for Micah Williams.

Thunder Radio is your home for the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders all winter long. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM on the Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Coffee County basketball on Thunder Radio is driven by Al White Ford-Lincoln.

Full Schedule:

11/19/21TBDCHSBasketballHOF GameHome
11/20/21TBDCHSBasketballHOF GameHome
11/22TBDCHSBasketballCannon Co Thanksgiving boys onlyAway
11/23/21TBDCHSBasketballCannon Co Thanksgiving boys onlyAway
11/29/216:00 PMCHSBasketballBlackmanHome
11/30/216:00 PMCHSBasketballWalker ValleyHome
12/3/216:00 PMCHSBasketballTullahomaHome
12/10/216:00 PMCHSBasketballBlackmanAway
12/11/216:00 PMCHSBasketballRockvaleHome
12/13/216:00 PMCHSBasketballWalker ValleyAway
12/14/216:00 PMCHSBasketballPickett CoHome
12/17/216:00 PMCHSBasketballTullahomaAway
12/20/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls OnlyAway
12/21/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
12/22/21TBDCHSBasketballFort Payne Christmas Tournament Girls Only
12/20/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/21/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/22/21TBDCHSBasketballSonic Shootout Boys OnlySparta
12/28/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
12/29/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
12/30/21TBDCHSBasketballPanama City Beach Christmas Girls OnlyAway
1/7/226:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleAway
1/11/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyHome
1/14/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
1/186:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleHome
1/21/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyAway
1/24/226:00 PMCHSBasketballLighthouse ChristianHome
1/25/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
1/28/226:00 PMCHSBasketballShelbyvilleAway
2/1/226:00 PMCHSBasketballFranklin CountyHome
2/4/226:00 PMCHSBasketballWarren CountyAway
2/8/226:00 PMCHSBasketballPickett CountyAway
2/11/226:00 PMCHSBasketballRockvaleAway