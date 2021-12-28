Coffee County opens Charleston tournament with 21-point win

No post Christmas sloppiness or jet lag from the trip to Charleston were really evident for the Lady Raiders Tuesday night.
The Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team got a 5-for-5 performance from the 3-point line in the first half from Olivia Vinson and outlasted a tough Bishop England High School for a 53-32 win.
Vinson finished 5-of-6 from the arc and had a game-high 15 points.
Coffee County led 33-15 at halftime and slowly added to the lead in the second half behind a strong defensive effort.
Senior Elli Chumley pitched in 11 points for the Lady Raiders. Chloe Gannon and Kiya Ferrell each added 8.
The win marks 8 straight for the Lady Raiders. They will play at 12:30 p.m. (central) Wednesday in the tournament semi-finals for a chance to go to the championship game on Thursday. Both games will likely be video-streamed on the Thunder Radio facebook page thanks to our excellent parent partners.
The Lady Raiders will open district play next week in Shelbyville. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.