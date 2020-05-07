Coffee County Middle School Sports Tryout Information

Coffee County Middle School athletic director Kyle Harris announced that tryout information for prep sports at CCMS will be announced by Monday, May 18th. You can check the school website for information and as always, Thunder Radio will bring you the tryout dates and times. No tryouts will be held prior to May 26th and all tryouts will be carried out according to state guidelines which only allow 10 athletes to tryout at a time.
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office.