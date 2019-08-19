Coffee County Middle School Soccer Opens Season with Home Loss to North Franklin

The Coffee Middle School soccer team opened their season on Monday taking on conference rival North Franklin. The Lady Raiders struggled mightily in the 1st half as they fell behind 5 nil at intermission. Coffee County tightened the defense in the 2nd half but could not get on the scoreboard falling 6 to 0. Sydney Gilley had 8 saves in goal for the Lady Raiders. The JV Lady Raiders trailed 4 to 2 at the half before North added 5 2nd half goals to grab the 9 to 2 win. Andrea Lopez had both goals for the Lady Raiders and Tara Demonbreun notched both assists.
The Lady Raiders return to the pitch on Thursday when they visit McMinnville to take on Warren County. That match kicks off at 5:30 PM.