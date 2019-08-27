Coffee County Middle School Soccer Claims 1st Win at South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hit the road on Tuesday traveling to Winchester to take on South Franklin. Looking for their first win of the season, the Lady Raiders fell behind in the first half. After enduring a rain delay, Coffee County got a pair of 2nd half goals to claim the 2 to 1 conference win.
It looked like it was going to be a long night for the Lady Raiders as South took an early lead and a rain delay sent both teams off the pitch in the first 30 minutes. But Coffee County rallied putting 3 shots on frame as Andrea Lopez converted 2 of those found the back of the net. Sydney Gilley stopped 9 shots, including every South shot in the 2nd half, to give Lady Raider coach Tiffany McCormick her first career win.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Thursday as they welcome White County to CCMS. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 4:45 PM; we will be on the air at 4:30.