Coffee County Middle School Prep Tryout Information

- Due to social distancing, we are only allowed to have 10 students try out at a time. If you are interested in trying out, you MUST email the coach to reserve a specific date & time. He/she will respond to your email with that date & time.
- Everybody must present a physical at try out. If you have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2019, it will get you through the summer. If you do not have a physical within this date, you must acquire one prior to tryouts. Physical forms can be found on our CCMS home page. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com/ Look on the left side of the home page, the last link called “Sports Forms”
- HomeSchool Athletes, you must be registered with our Central Office before you are allowed to try out. Dr. Corneilson will give you a form to present at tryouts.
Football
Tuesday May 26 8:00-9:00 am practice field behind the school
Tuesday May 26 9:00-10:00 am practice field
Tuesday May 26 10:00-11:00 am practice field
Coach Bryan Morgan
morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Volleyball
Tuesday May 26-11:30-1-30 Main Gym.
Wednesday May 27 11:30-1:30 Main Gym
Thursday May 28 11:30-1-30 Main Gym.
Coach Tori Taylor
taylort@k12coffee.net
Cheerleading
Friday June 5- 3pm- Main Gym
The application below will be due May 29th by 11:59pm.
Click the link below or copy it into your web browser:
https://forms.gle/eAHfBZKxiqj9Fegi7
June 1st you will be emailed the tryout dance and cheer along with your tryout time for June 5th.
Coach Laina Meeker
meekerl@k12coffee.net
Girls Soccer
May 27 28 and 29
5 to 6 and 6-7
Coach Jamie Norris
norrisj45@yahoo.com
6th Grade Girls Basketball
Tuesday May 26 10:00-11:30 Main gym.
Wednesday May 27 10:00-1130 Main gym.
Thursday May 28 10:00- 11:30 Main gym.
Coach David Vinson
vinsond@k12coffee.net
6th Grade Boys Basketball
Tuesday May 26 3:00-4:00 (Aux gym)
Wednesday May 27 3:00-4:00 (Aux gym)
Thursday May 28 3:00-4:00 (if needed)
Coach Bryan Morgan
morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Girls Varsity Basketball
Tuesday May 26 8:30-10:00 Main Gym.
Wednesday May 27 8:30-10:00 Main Gym
Thursday May 28 8:30-10:00 Main Gym.
Coach George Pearson
pearsong@k12coffee.net
Boys Varsity Basketball
Thursday, May 28 – 2:00-3:30pm Main Gym
Thursday, May 28 – 4:00-5:30pm Main Gym
Friday, May 29 (if needed) 10:00-11:30am Main Gym
Coach Jonathan Oliver
oliverj@k12coffee.net
Baseball
Monday, June 1st 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 6th Graders
Tuesday, June 2nd 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 7th Graders
Wednesday, June 3rd 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 8th Graders
Monday, June 8th 5:00 – 7:00 / Anyone who missed the prior week (if needed)
We will evaluate defense on the field at CCMS and hit in the facility to save time.
Coach Brock Freeze
freezeb@k12coffee.net
Softball
Monday, June 1st 2:00-4:00 6th graders
Tuesday, June 2nd 2:00-4:00 any new 7th/8th graders
Wednesday, June 3rd All returning 2:00-3:00, any extra 3:00-4:00
Coach Tiffany McCormick
mccormickt@k12coffee.net
Boys Soccer
June 4th with 1hr slots starting at 8am
Coach Jonathan Graf
grafj@k12coffee.net
Track
-Spring 2021
Golf
-Spring 2021
Tennis
-Spring 2021