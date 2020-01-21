Coffee County Middle School Girls Get Area Tournament Win on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders opened up play in the TMSAA Area 6 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at home. In a game you heard here on Thunder Raider, Coffee Middle took on an unfamiliar opponent in Spring Hill. The Lady Raiders exploded in the 2nd half to grab a 40 to 22 win.
After a cold shooting first half, the Lady Raiders trailed 15 to 12 at the intermission. But Coffee County got the first 16 points of the 2nd half to seize control of the contest and advance to Thursday night’s semifinals. The Lady Raiders held Spring Hill to 7 points in the 2nd half as they outscored the Lady Generals 28 to 7.
Olivia Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Channah Gannon added 8 points and Samantha Kirby poured in 7 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 18 and 5 on the season.
The win also advances the Lady Raiders to Thursday’s tournament semifinals. In the semifinals, Coffee County will take on Whitthorne Middle of Columbia. That game will tip off at 7:15 PM at CCMS.
