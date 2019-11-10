Coffee County Middle School Girls’ Basketball Team Grabs Runner-Up Finish in Rockvale Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball squared off against Oakland Middle on Saturday in the Rockvale Tip-Off Tournament finals. A 4th quarter rally came up short by the Lady Raiders came up short against the taller Oakland squad. Coffee County suffered their 1st loss of the year as they fell by a final score of 38 to 32.
Oakland built a 12 point lead entering the 4th quarter behind strong performances in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Coffee County rallied in the 4th quarter to cut into the deficit including hitting 6 of 8 free throws before running out of time. Coffee County was led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 17 points. Taylor Anthony added 8 points while Bella Lawson netted 4. After the championship, Vinson was named to the All-Tournament team.
Coffee Middle will return to conference play on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, our live coverage will begin at 5:50.