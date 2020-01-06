Coffee County Middle School Gets Monday Sweep of West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams returned to conference action on Monday night as they visited West Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders completed the season sweep of the Lady Bobcats with a 50 to 24 win. The Red Raiders avenged a loss from earlier in the season with a 24 to 23 overtime win.
After a tight 1st quarter of the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders pulled away in the 2nd quarter to build a 10 point lead at the half. A hot shooting 2nd half allowed Coffee County to put away the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 17 points. Samantha Kirby scored 13 points while Taylor Anthony added 6 points.
In the boys’ game, Ethan Hargrove hit a layup with 4 seconds left in overtime to lift the Red Raiders to their 11th conference win of the season. West was 5 for 7 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter to erase a 1 point Raider lead and send the game to overtime. In the overtime period, Coffee County got 4 points from Hargrove including the game winner. Hargrove finished with 10 points leading Coffee County. Cooper Reed finished with 8 points and Jackson Shemwell added 6 points.
Coffee Middle returns home on Thursday night for the final regular season game of the year as they play host to Warren County. The night will also be 8th Grade Night for the basketball teams and the cheerleaders. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM with the 8th Grade ceremony taking place between games.