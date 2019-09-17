Coffee County Middle School Football Rolls Past Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School football team celebrated 8th Grade Night on Tuesday as they hosted Warren County at Carden-Jarrell Field. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Red Raiders got 4 touchdowns in the 1st quarter as they coasted to a 29 to 8 win.
Jaiden Foster returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and 10 seconds into the game the Raiders had a 7 to 0 lead after the Ethan Hargrove point after kick. Cole Pippenger had a pair of touchdown runs and caught a Jackson Shemwell pass for a touchdown as the Raiders led 26 to 0 after the first 8 minutes. Ethan Hargrove added a 23 yard field goal as time expired in the half to give Coffee Middle the 29 to 0 lead at intermission. In the 2nd half, Warren County scored a safety and a defensive touchdown against the Red Raider reserves for the final margin.
Coffee County was led in rushing by Brendan Sheppard who had 40 yards on 7 carries. Pippenger added 30 yards on 4 rushes and Jackson Shemwell ran it 2 times for 23 yards.
The win moves the Red Raiders conference record to 4 and 1 and puts the Raiders 1 win away from a berth in the CTC Championship game. The Red Raiders will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/