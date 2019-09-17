«

Coffee County Middle School Football Rolls Past Warren County

Jaiden Foster of CCMS football

The Coffee County Middle School football team celebrated 8th Grade Night on Tuesday as they hosted Warren County at Carden-Jarrell Field.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Red Raiders got 4 touchdowns in the 1st quarter as they coasted to a 29 to 8 win.

Jaiden Foster returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and 10 seconds into the game the Raiders had a 7 to 0 lead after the Ethan Hargrove point after kick.  Cole Pippenger had a pair of touchdown runs and caught a Jackson Shemwell pass for a touchdown as the Raiders led 26 to 0 after the first 8 minutes.  Ethan Hargrove added a 23 yard field goal as time expired in the half to give Coffee Middle the 29 to 0 lead at intermission.  In the 2nd half, Warren County scored a safety and a defensive touchdown against the Red Raider reserves for the final margin.

Coffee County was led in rushing by Brendan Sheppard who had 40 yards on 7 carries.  Pippenger added 30 yards on 4 rushes and Jackson Shemwell ran it 2 times for 23 yards.

The win moves the Red Raiders conference record to 4 and 1 and puts the Raiders 1 win away from a berth in the CTC Championship game.  The Red Raiders will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County.  Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM.

Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/