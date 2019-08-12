Coffee County Middle School Football Comes Up Short to Tullahoma on Monday

For the second week in a row, the Red Raider football team of Coffee County Middle School hit the road. Traveling to Tullahoma on Monday night, the Red Raiders were looking for a crucial win in the rivalry tilt with the Wildcats. In a game where 2 defensive touchdowns were scored, Coffee Middle failed to reclaim the Coffee Cup trophy as they fell 14 to 6 to Tullahoma.
Tullahoma got on the board first as they scored on an 83 yard interception return. After getting the 2 point conversion, Tullahoma led 8 to 0 with 6:55 left in the first half. Coffee County’s Blayne Myers returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown with 2:17 left in the half. The missed point after left the score 8 to 6 heading to the half.
After a scoreless 4th quarter, Coffee County looked poised to take the lead after an Ethan Hargrove interception gives Coffee County the ball at the 8 yard line. After Tullahoma’s defense held, the Raiders missed a 33 yard field goal. After each team was stopped on downs, the Wildcats broke loose on a 74 yard touchdown run. After missing the PAT, Tullahoma was 1:05 away from the win. The Raiders quickly moved down the field but the drive came up short at the Tullahoma 30 yard line when time expired.
Coffee Middle will host their first home game of the year next Tuesday when they welcome Baylor to Carden-Jarrell Field. That game will have an early kick-off to accommodate the visitors from Chattanooga. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.