Coffee County Middle School Basketball Teams Grab Wins in Rockvale Tournament on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Rutherford County on Thursday night for their 2nd night of competition in the Rockvale Tip-Off Tournament. The Red Raiders got a win against Jim Satterfield of Trousdale County by a score of 42 to 25. The Lady Raiders took care of business at the free throw line in a 34 to 24 win over Rockvale.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders built a 12 point lead in the 1st half and rolled to the big win. Jackson Shemwell and Ethan Hargrove finished as the leading scorers for Coffee Middle as each netted 13 points. Cooper Reed added 7 points.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders hit 15 of 22 free throws in the game to hold off the host Ravens. After being held to 2 points in the 3rd quarter, the Lady Raiders closed out the game with 11 points in the 4th quarter to grab the win. Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Addi Sartain and Samantha Kirby each netted 6 points.
The Lady Raiders will return to Rockvale on Saturday for the championship game. The title game is set to tip off at 4 PM at Rockvale Middle School. Coffee Middle will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Oakland and Whitworth-Buchanan.