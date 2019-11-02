Coffee County Middle School Basketball Sweeps North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Winchester on Friday to tangle with conference rival North Franklin. The Lady Raiders raced to a 47 to 14 win. The Red Raiders won an 18 to 9 slugfest.
The Lady Raiders held North scoreless in the 1st quarter as they built a 20 point halftime lead. Coffee County held the Lady Gators to a pair of field goals in the game as they improved to 2 and 0 on the season. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Taylor Anthony who had 15 points, 10 of those coming in the 1st half. Olivia Vinson added 12 points while Addi Sartain and Bella Lawson each netted 6 points.
The Red Raiders held North to 1 field goal in the boys game and 2 points in the 2nd half as they ground out the win in a defensive struggle. Ethan Hargrove led the Raiders in scoring as he finished with 9 points. Evan Kirby finished with 4 points. Brendan Sheppard and Cooper Reed each added a pair of free throws.
Coffee County will be back home on Monday as they host South Franklin. The girls’ game tips off at 6 PM.