Coffee County Middle School Basketball Sweeps North Franklin in Thursday Doubleheader

The Coffee County Middle School basketball team squared off against North Franklin on Thursday night at the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 41 to 29 win. The Red Raiders fought off a tough Gator squad to get a 28 to 24 win.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Gators to 5 points in the 1st half as they built a 23 to 5 lead at intermission. North rallied in the 2nd half but Coffee County hit 12 of their 19 second half free throws to grab the win. Coffee County was led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who finished with 16 points. Taylor Anthony added 11 points. Channah Gannon and Samantha Kirby each finished with 5 points.
The Red Raiders trailed 19 to 16 entering the 4th quarter after trailing for much of the 1st half. In the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders took the lead at 22 to 21 with about 3 minutes remaining and held on for the conference win. Ethan Hargrove was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders as he had 14 points, including 5 in the final frame. Cooper Reed added 8 points and Jackson Shemwell finished with 4.
Coffee Middle’s cage teams will be back at home on Monday as they welcome Harris to the CCMS gym. Tip-off is set for 6 PM.