Coffee County Middle School Basketball Splits Games at Woodbury

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Woodbury on Thursday night to take on Cannon County. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, Coffee County came home with a split on the night. The Lady Raiders needed overtime to get a 26 to 24 win. The Red Raiders saw their 7 game winning streak come to a close as they fell 25 to 24.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders went on an 8-0 run in the 3rd quarter to build a 3 point lead entering the 4th quarter. After a back and forth 4th quarter, Cannon County nailed a 3 point basket with 10 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period. In the overtime, Taylor Anthony had the lone points from the free throw line for the Lady Raiders to get the win. Coffee Middle was led in scoring by Anthony who had 8 points. Bella Lawson added 6 points while Channah Gannon, Olivia Vinson and Samantha Kirby each finished with 4 points.
In the boys’ game, the Lions hit a 3 point basket with 10 seconds to go to take their only lead of the 4th quarter and stun the Red Raiders. After Coffee County went on a 9 to 0 run in the 2nd half, they built a 23 to 19 lead midway thru the 4th quarter. The Red Raiders had some costly turnovers in the 2nd half as they lost for the first time since November 18th. Jackson Shemwell and Ethan Hargrove led the Raiders in scoring as each had 6 points. Cooper Reed and Evan Kirby both finished with 4 points.
Coffee Middle will travel to Tullahoma on Monday night as they begin the final week of the regular season. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will visit West Middle School for a conference doubleheader. Tip off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.