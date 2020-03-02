Coffee County Middle School Basketball Hosts Awards Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams hosted their annual post-season awards banquet on Thursday night. After a pair of successful seasons, the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders presented individual season awards.
The Red Raiders advanced to the TMSAA Sectional tournament before being eliminated by Blackman. The Red Raiders finished with a record of 16 and 7. Winning individual awards were:
Raider Award – Ethan Hargrove;
Offensive MVP – Ethan Hargrove and Cooper Reed;
Glue Guy Award – Jackson Shemwell;
Hustle Award – Brendon Sheppard;
6th Man Award – Colter Neel;
Dime Dropper Award – Jackson Shemwell.
The Lady Raiders advanced to the TMSAA Sectional tournament before being eliminated by Rockvale. The Lady Raiders finished with a record of 19 and 7. Winning individual awards were:
MVP – Olivia Vinson;
Offense Award – Olivia Vinson;
Free Throw Award – Olivia Vinson;
Hustle Award – Sophie McInturff and Ava McIntosh;
Defensive Award – Taylor Anthony;
Shot Blocker Award – Bella Lawson;
Rebounding Award – Bella Lawson;
Leadership Award – Samantha Kirby;
Lady Raider Award – Kayla Suggs;
Rookie of the Year – Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold;
Team Spirit Award – Lily Duke and Kyler Whittley;
Most Aggressive Award – Kaylyn Brinkley;
Most Improved Award – Channah Gannon;
Sportsmanship Award – Kara Wheeler;
Best Teammate – Addi Sartain.