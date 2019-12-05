Coffee County Middle School Basketball Gets Conference Sweep over East Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams hit the road on Thursday taking on East Middle in Tullahoma. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County grabbed a huge conference sweep over the Panthers. The Lady Raiders erupted in the middle 2 quarters to get a 54 to 32 win. The Red Raiders held off a 4th quarter rally by the Panthers to grab a 54 to 42 win.
In the girls’ contest, the Lady Raiders went on a 13 to 4 run in the 2nd quarter to gain the upper hand in the rivalry match-up. Coffee Middle scored 16 points in each of the 2nd and 3rd quarters as they rolled to the conference win. Olivia Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 20 points. Channah Gannon added 11 points while Addie Sartain chipped in 8.
For the boys, 1st half foul trouble for the Raiders looked like it would doom Coffee County. But after making some halftime adjustments, the Raiders pushed their 5 point halftime lead to 14 entering the 4th quarter. East opened the 4th quarter on a 7 to 0 run to cut into the deficit before Coffee County got their offense back on track to claim the win. Ethan Hargrove led the Raiders is scoring with 19 points. Cooper Reed added 16 points as the Red Raiders improved to 6 and 2 in conference play.
The Raider teams return to the court on Monday when they travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin at Franklin County High School. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads