Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Sweeps Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hosted their home opener on Monday night as they welcomed Warren County to the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders used a strong 3rd quarter to grab a 29 to 6 win. The Red Raiders held off a 2nd half charge by Warren County to capture a 29 to 20 win.
After a cold shooting first half, the Lady Raiders took a 7 to 2 lead into the halftime break. Coffee County erupted for 18 points in the 3rd quarter to settle the outcome. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Natalie Barnes who finished with 16 points. Ella Arnold added 8 points and Morgan Spears finished with 4.
The Red Raiders charged out to a 10 point lead at the half but had to weather a Warren County rally to lead by 4 entering the 4th quarter. Coffee Middle outscored the Pioneers 10 to 5 in the 4th quarter to grab the win. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Jace Cashion who had 8 points. Landon Abellana added 7 points and Alex Kilgore chipped in 6 points in the win.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday as they welcome West Tullahoma to CCMS. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.