Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Sweeps North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams visited Winchester on Thursday night for a double header with North Franklin. The Lady Raiders routed the Lady Gators 32 to 8. The Red Raiders finished off a sweep with a 23 to 10 win.
The Lady Raiders help North to 2 points in the 2nd half as they improved to 4 and 2 on the season. Ella Arnold was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she scored 16 points. Natalie Barnes added 11 points and Morgan Spears chipped in 4.
The Red Raiders held North scoreless in the 3rd quarter as they stretched a 7 to 4 halftime lead to 13 going into the 4th quarter. Jace Cashion and Alex Kilgore led Coffee Middle in scoring as they each finished with 6 points. Landon Abellana added 4 points for the Raiders.
The Raider hoopsters will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.