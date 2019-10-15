Coffee County Middle School 6th grade Basketball Splits with West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball team hosted West Tullahoma on Tuesday night at the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 56 to 10 win. The Red Raiders fell 31 to 10.
The Lady Raiders raced out to a 26 to 1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Natalie Barnes hit 7 three point baskets in the game, including 4 in the 1st quarter, to finish with 27 points. Ella Arnold added 14 points and Morgan Spears added 10.
The Red Raiders had a cold shooting night as they scored 5 points in each half. Regardless of the shooting woes, Coffee Middle only trailed by 10 going into the 4th quarter. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Luke Campbell and David Lewis who each finished with 3 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be back at home on Thursday as they welcome North Franklin to CCMS. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.