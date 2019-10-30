Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Splits Tuesday Games at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams made the short hop up Highway 55 on Tuesday to tangle with Warren County. The Lady Raiders held Warren County to 7 points in the final 3 quarters to win 38 to 19. The Red Raiders saw Warren County pull away in the 4th quarter to grab a 35 to 27 win.
In the girls’ game, Warren County roared out to a 12 to 7 lead after 1 quarter of play. The Lady Raiders bounced back to hold the Lady Pioneers to 2 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 3 point lead into the half. In the 2nd half, Coffee County outscored Warren County 21 to 5 to coast to their 5th win in their last 6 games. Morgan Spears led Coffee Middle in scoring with 12 points. Natalie Barnes finished with 11 points and Ella Arnold netted 10.
In the boys’ game, Warren County erupted for 13 points in the 4th quarter to stop Coffee County’s upset bid. The Red Raiders were 5 for 5 from the free throw line on the night. Alex Kilgore was the leading scorer for the Raiders as he finished with 11 points. Jace Cashion added 8 points for Coffee Middle.
Coffee County will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tullahoma when they travel to West Middle for a 4 team 6th grade tournament. Coffee Middle will get rematches with Warren County in the opening round. The girls’ game is set for 11 AM with the boys to follow at noon. The consolation games are scheduled to begin at 1 and the 2 championship games will tip off around 3 PM.