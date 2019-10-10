Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Opens Season in Sparta on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams opened the season in Sparta on Thursday night. The Lady Raiders dropped a 35 to 21 decision. The Red Raiders fell 23 to 19.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Natalie Barnes who had 16 points. Ella Arnold added 5. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Jace Cashion who had 12 points. Alex Kilgore added 6.
The 6th graders will return to the court on Monday when they will host Warren County. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.