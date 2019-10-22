Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Basketball Falls at Home to White County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams welcomed White County to the CCMS gym on Monday. The Lady Raiders saw the Warriorettes pull away in the 4th quarter for a 43 to 30 win. The Red Raiders saw a halftime lead slip away in a 32 to 23 defeat.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders stayed close through 3 periods but could never slow down White County in the loss. Coffee County was led in scoring by Natalie Barnes who had 16 points. Ella Arnold added 10 points and Morgan Spears chipped in 4.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders used a great defensive effort in the 1st half to take a 12 to 11 lead into intermission. In the second half, White County picked up the scoring pace and Coffee County could match them. Jace Cashion led the Raiders in scoring with 7 points. Alex Kilgore added 6.
The 6th grade basketball teams will travel to Tullahoma on Tuesday night for a pair of games at West Middle. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.