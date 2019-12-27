Coffee County Lady Raiders Grab Tournament Win in West Tennessee on Friday

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team traveled to West Tennessee on Friday for a 2 day trip to Fayette County. The Lady Raiders opened the 2 day tournament on Friday with a 61 to 51 win over Bartlett.
After suffering a stunning loss on Thursday, Coffee County bounced back to grab the Friday win. After falling behind in the 1st quarter, the Lady Raiders rallied to take a 4 point lead into the half. Coffee County held off a 2nd half rally from the Panthers and closed out strong as they finished with 23 points in the 4th quarter.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 18 points. Jenna Garretson added 15 points while Jalie Ruehling added 11 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders season record to 12 and 3.
Coffee County will conclude their road trip on Saturday as they close out the 2nd day of tournament action at Fayette Academy in Somerville. Coffee County will take on First Assembly Christian School at noon.