Coffee County Lady Raider Softball Splits 2 Games on Tuesday

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team welcomed Cannon County and Rockvale to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night for a scrimmage triple header. With several starters and key contributors unavailable, the Lady Raiders struggled with consistency. Coffee County split their contests with Cannon County and Rockvale.
Against Cannon County the Lady Lions pushed across five runs in the top of the second inning helped by an error and a pair of walks. The Lady Raiders were held to one hit in the five to one loss. Cheyenne Vickers had a leadoff double in the bottom of the third inning and scored Coffee County’s only run. Jaylee Davis had the lone RBI on a groundout.
In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and 3 in the final inning to grab a 6 to 4 win over Rockvale. Lady Raider catcher Kiya Ferrell was pressed into action as the pitcher and got the win surrendering only 4 hits. At the plate, Ferrell had a single, a walk and scored twice. Ashley Evans had 2 hits and 1 RBI. Sarah West had a single, a sacrifice fly and 2 RBI.
Coffee County will return to scrimmage action on Wednesday when they travel to Rutherford County to take on Smyrna. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Smyrna High School.