Coffee County Lady Raider Soccer Fights to a Scrimmage Draw with Blackman

The Lady Raider soccer team traveled to Murfreesboro on Tuesday for their first scrimmage action of the fall. Taking on Blackman, Coffee County battled the Blaze to a 1 to 1 draw.
Diana Ramirez had the lone goal for the Lady Raiders off an assist from Maddie Jones. Coach Lee Xixis was proud of the Lady Raiders passing on the night “especially out of the back.” He went on to say that the Lady Raiders will need to improve on creating scoring opportunities on the offensive end.
The Lady Raiders will be back at home on Saturday when they host the annual Lady Raider Scrimmage Playday. The playday will be held at the Raider Soccer Field and Carden-Jarrell Field. Both the Lady Raider varsity and JV squads will be in action.