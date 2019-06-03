Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Struggles in Monday Camp ACtion

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team hit the road to begin a 2 day team camp on Monday at Shelbyville. Using a 13 person rotation, the varsity Lady Raiders tangled with Page and Clarkrange. The JV team and the freshman team each had a game as well.
The varsity did not shoot well on the day losing both of their games. Coffee County fell to Page 43 to 31 before being edged by Clarkrange 55 to 50. The JV team walloped Independence by 30 points while the freshmen lost to Warren County’s JV by 10.
The Lady Raiders will return to Shelbyville on Tuesday for the final day of the team camp. Coffee County will play at 10 AM against Station Camp at Shelbyville Central. They conclude the day at 2 PM when they tangle with Independence at Harris Middle School. The JV will take on Clarkrange at 11 AM and the freshmen will battle the Shelbyville JV at noon. Both of those games will me in the Auxiliary Gym. They will then take part in the team camp at MTSU on Wednesday through Friday. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on their performances.