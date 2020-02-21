Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Outlasts Franklin County to Advance to District Tournament Title Game and a Rematch with Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team opened up play in the District 8AAA Tournament on Friday night. Coffee County squared off against Franklin County at Lincoln County High School in the tournament’s semifinal round. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders held off a tenacious Franklin County squad to get a 57 to 50 win and advance to district championship game.
Coffee County jumped out to a red hot start as they drained five 1st National Bank 3 pointers in the first quarter to hold a 23 to 10 lead entering the 2nd period. The Rebelettes from Winchester rallied to outscore Coffee County 14 to 5 to open the 2nd period cutting the deficit to 4 points. Coffee County managed to score the final 5 points of the period to take a fragile 9 point advantage into the intermission. Franklin County trimmed the lead to 8 points on 4 different occasions in the 2nd half but could never overtake the Lady Raiders.
Jenna Garretson was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 22 points, including 4 three point baskets, to earn the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honors. Bella Vinson added 18 points and Alivia Reel came off the bench to net 8. The win improves Coffee County’s record to 26 and 3 on the season.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday in the championship game for the District 8AAA Tournament at Lincoln County High School. Coffee County will take on Tullahoma in a game beginning at 7 PM. The boys’ consolation game will tip off at 2:00 PM as the Red Raiders will take on Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of both of the Coffee County basketball games as the official station of Coffee County CHS athletics.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads