Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Opens TTU Camp on Sunday

The Lady Raiders opened up against perennial power Clarkrange. Trailing by 3 with 7 minutes to go, Coffee County went to the bench and ended up taking a 47 to 35 loss. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 10 points. Kiya Ferrell added 8 points. Coffee County closed out against Cookeville and rolled to a 49 to 32 win. Bella Vinson and Jalie Reuhling led Coffee County in with 10 points each while Jenna Garretson added 9 points.
The JV team won their contest against Livingston Academy by 16 points. Olivia Swain led the JV team in scoring with 12. Coach Joe Pat Cope said that he wants his varsity squad to show more consistency in the Monday session.
The Coffee County teams return to Cookeville on Monday for the final day of the camp. The Lady Raiders will play York Institute at 10 AM at the Hooper Eblen Center. They close out the day with a noon game against Lakeway Christian in the Memorial Gym. The JV Lady Raiders will take on Monterey at 11 AM in the Fitness Center.