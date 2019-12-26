Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Falls in Tournament Game at Riverdale

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team returned to the court on Thursday as they traveled to Riverdale to take on Madison Academy of Alabama. Hitting the court for their first game in 10 days, the Lady Raiders showed some rust as they dropped a 61 to 46 decision to the Mustangs.
Coffee County got off to a hot start as they built a 14 to 8 lead in the opening quarter. Madison fought back to cut the deficit to 1 point at the half. In the 2nd half, the Mustangs outscored the Lady Raiders 17 to 7 in the 3rd quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 13 points. Jenna Garretson added 9 points while Kiya Ferrell added 8 points. The loss drops the Lady Raiders season record to 10 and 3 on the season.
Coffee County will hit the road as they travel to West Tennessee for 2 days of tournament action at Fayette Academy in Somerville. On Friday, the Lady Raiders will tangle with Bartlett at 3 PM. On Saturday, Coffee County will take on First Assembly Christian School at noon.