Coffee County Lady Raider Basketball Ends Roadtrip with Dominant Win

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team closed out their 2 day trip to west Tennessee in grand fashion on Saturday. Taking on First Assembly Christian School out of Cordova, the Lady Raiders held Crusaders to a pair of field goals in a 66 to 8 win.
The Lady Raiders scored in double digits in all 4 quarters to grab their 13th win of the year. The Lady Raiders rolled out to a 17 to 2 lead after 1 quarter and a 35 to 5 lead at the half as they held FACS to 3 free throws in the 2nd period. In the 2nd half, Coffee County held the Memphis ladies to a single 3 point basket as Coach Joe Pat Cope emptied his bench.
Ellie Graham led Coffee County in scoring with 16 points. Bella Vinson added 10 points in limited minutes. Marley Perry added 8 points off the bench as 12 different Coffee County players scored in the game.
The Lady Raiders return home on Friday when they will play host to Warren County in the first game of the non-district doubleheader with the boys. The girls’ gme is set to tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. We begin our live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.