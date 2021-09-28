COFFEE COUNTY HOSTS WARREN COUNTY: Ticket and broadcast information

Coffee County Central’s Red Raider football team (2-4 overall / 0-2 Region) is looking for its first region win of the season this Friday (Oct. 1) when Warren County comes to town for homecoming.
For anyone planning to attend, tickets can be purchased at the CHS main office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day this week, or purchase online by clicking here. There will be no paper tickets at the gate.
Broadcast information
The Raiders and Pioneers kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. You can listen live beginning at 6 p.m. to the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show on Thunder Radio. Postgame show will air through about 10:30 p.m. Thunder Radio can be heard at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.
Doug Greene Show
Hear from CHS head coach Doug Greene and guest players at 7 p.m. Wednesday night on The Coach Doug Greene Show – built by Gilley Crane. The show airs live from the back porch at Praters and everyone is welcome to attend. The coaches show can be heard at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.