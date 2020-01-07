Coffee County Grabs District Sweep over Shelbyville on Tuesday

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams welcomed Shelbyville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday. In a district doubleheader you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County grabbed a pair of crucial wins. The Lady Raiders clipped the Eaglettes 60 to 46 while the Red Raiders ground out a 58 to 50 win.
In the girls’ game, Shelbyville jumped out to a 6 point lead in the first quarter thanks to their pressure defense. The Lady Raiders battled back to take a 3 point lead into the halftime break at 24 to 21. In the 3rd quarter, Coffee County stretched the lead to double digits and held off the tenacious Eaglettes in the 4th quarter. Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she finished with 16 points. Chloe Gannon added 15 points and Jalie Ruehling finished with 9 points. For their spark off the bench in the 2nd quarter, Chloe Gannon and Kiya Ferrell were named the Stone Fort Mortgage co-players of the game
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders raced out to a 16 to 3 lead only to see Shelbyville claw their way back into the game. The Eagles closed the half on a 13 to 1 run to cut the Raider lead to 5 entering halftime. In the 2nd half, the Raiders went on an 11 to 2 run to take control of the contest and kept their composure in a physical 4th quarter. Jaylon Wooten led the Raiders in scoring with 18 points as he earned the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game award. Kyle Farless added 9 points and Hayden Hullett finished with 8 points.
Coffee County is off on Friday night before hitting the road NEXT Tuesday(14th) traveling to Lawrence County. Thunder Radio will be in Lawrenceburg to bring you the broadcast. Our live coverage begins with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50. Tip-off is set for 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/