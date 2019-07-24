Coffee County Golf Team Readies For Season Opener

The Coffee County CHS golf team’s preseason scrimmage tournament scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. After graduating 4 seasoned players last year, the 2019 Red Raider golf team will feature new faces.
After not having a girls’ team the last 2 seasons, Coffee County will once again have a Lady Raider team. “Both teams are very inexperienced ” said head coach Mike Ray.
The Raider golfers will open the season at Fayetteville on Tuesday as they take on Lincoln County. Coach Ray will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to preview his squad. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.