Coffee County Golf Team Opens Season on Tuesday

Logan Hale of Coffee County golf in action last season[File Photo]

Looking to defend their 2017 and 2018 district and region titles, the Coffee County CHS golf team will open the 2019 season on the road on Tuesday.  The Red Raider golfers, coming off a 3rd place finish in the state last year, will travel to Fayetteville for an 18 hole match against Lincoln County.

The Red Raiders, who finished 2018 with a record breaking match record of 80 and 7 last year, will be led by a talented, but young squad led by sophomore Logan Hale.  The Red Raider team will be represented by 7 underclassman who will fight to write their own legacy.  For the first time since 2016, Coffee County will also field a Lady Raider team.  Freshmen Katie Prater and Maggie Crouch will represent the Lady Raiders.

The Raider linksters will travel to Cookeville next Tuesday, August 6th for an 18 hole match.  Coffee County will also play Grundy County at Sewanee on Thursday, August 8th before their first home match.  The Raiders first home match will be on Thursday, August 15th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County, Tullahoma and Grundy County for a 18 hole match.