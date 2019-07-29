Coffee County Golf Team Opens Season on Tuesday

The Red Raiders, who finished 2018 with a record breaking match record of 80 and 7 last year, will be led by a talented, but young squad led by sophomore Logan Hale. The Red Raider team will be represented by 7 underclassman who will fight to write their own legacy. For the first time since 2016, Coffee County will also field a Lady Raider team. Freshmen Katie Prater and Maggie Crouch will represent the Lady Raiders.
The Raider linksters will travel to Cookeville next Tuesday, August 6th for an 18 hole match. Coffee County will also play Grundy County at Sewanee on Thursday, August 8th before their first home match. The Raiders first home match will be on Thursday, August 15th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County, Tullahoma and Grundy County for a 18 hole match.