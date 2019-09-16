Coffee County Golf Grabs 2nd Place Finish in Final Home Match of the Year

Hosting their final home match of the season, the Coffee County CHS golf team welcomed Lincoln County and Franklin County to Willowbrook on Monday. The Red Raiders came up short to Franklin County but outdistanced 3rd place Lincoln County by 61 strokes. Coffee County finished with a team score of 371. The Lady Raiders were the only full team in the girls’ division as they shot a 227.
For the Red Raiders, Logan Hale and Chris Robinson each fired an 89 to lead the Coffee County squad. Chase Hancock had a round of 92 while David O’Connor shot a 101 and Avery Hill had a 125. For the Lady Raiders, Maggie Crouch fired a 111 and Cadie Prater shot a 116.
The Raiders return to the course on Tuesday when they travel to Smithville for a match with Cannon County. That 9 hole match will tee off at 4 PM.