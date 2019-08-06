Coffee County Golf Drops 18 Hole Match with Cookeville

The Coffee County CHS golf team hit the road on Tuesday for an 18 hole dual meet at Cookeville. Pairing off against the always tough Cavaliers of Cookeville High School, the Red Raiders came up short by a final score of 364 to 335. The Lady Raiders lost their first match of the year as they fell 226 to 172.
Logan Hale had the low round for the Red Raiders as he carded an 83. The Lady Raiders were led by Maggie Crouch who shot a 15.
The Raiders are back on the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on Grundy County in a 9 hole match. That match gets underway at 3 PM. The Raider linksters will host their first home match on Thursday, August 15th.