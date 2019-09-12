Coffee County Golf Competes at Shelbyville on Thursday

Facing off against Shelbyville for the 2nd time in a week, the Coffee County golf team was looking to avenge a 9 hole loss to the Eagles at home last week. On Thursday, the Raiders traveled to Shelbyville’s Riverbend Country Club for an 18 hole match with the Eagles and Tullahoma in a 3 team match.
The Red Raiders came up short to Shelbyville but outdistanced 3rd place Tullahoma. Coffee County was led by Chris Robinson and Logan Hale as each shot an 88. Chase Hancock fired a 92 and David O’Connor finished with a score of 99. Avery Hill rounded out the Raiders squad as he shot a 134. The Lady Raiders finished in 3rd place losing to both Shelbyville and Tullahoma in a 9 hole match.
The linksters return to Willowbrook on Monday as they welcome Lincoln County and Franklin County for an 18 hole match. The shotgun start will take place at 1 PM.