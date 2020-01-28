Coffee County Gets Another District Sweep on Tuesday; Defeats Franklin County Squads

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams welcomed Franklin County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders gave Coach Joe Pat Cope his 200th career win with a 51 to 24 triumph over the Rebelettes. The Red Raiders avenged their only district loss of the year in a 72 to 44 win. In the process, Coffee County swept their 9th straight doubleheader dating back to December.
The Rebelettes came out in a zone defense daring the Lady Raiders to shoot the outside shot to beat them. The Lady Raiders were up to that task hitting 12 First National Bank 3 pointers on the way to the win. Coffee County jumped out to a 9 to 1 lead in the first 2 minutes and never trailed in the contest. Freshman Jalie Ruehling was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 15 points to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Ellie Chumbley finished with 8 points and Marley Perry, Bella Vinson and Ellie Graham all tacked on 6 points apiece. The win moves Coffee County’s record to 21 and 3 overall and 8 and 0 in district play.
The Red Raiders held the Rebels scoreless in the 4th quarter as they rolled to their 7th straight district win. Coffee County had great ball movement all game long as they raced out to a 23 to 10 lead in the 1st quarter. Franklin County cut the lead to 9 in the 3rd quarter before the Red Raiders dominated the final period. Jaxon Vaughn was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he had 19 points to earn the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honor. Rod Brinkley came off the bench to score 11 points. C.J. Anthony and Kyle Farless each netted 8 for the Red Raiders. The win moves Coffee County’s record to 16 and 6 overall and 7 and 1 in district play.
Coffee County travels to Shelbyville on Friday to take on the Eagles and Eaglettes. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Opening tip is set for 6 PM; we begin our live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcasts at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/