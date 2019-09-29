Coffee County Freshmen Volleyball Team Captures Tullahoma Tournament Title

The Lady Raiders opened the day against Covenant Academy out of Huntsville. Coffee County fought hard but fell in straight sets 17-25 and 20-25. Coffee County bounced back to win their next 2 pool play games getting wins over Enrichment Fellowship out of Tullahoma 25-20 and 25-14, before fighting out a 3 set win over Franklin County 20-25, 25-17, 15-9. This set the Lady Raiders up with a semifinal berth in the single elimination tournament bracket. In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders took on the host Lady Cats of Tullahoma. Coffee County won that match in straight sets 25-20 and 25-23.
The semifinal win gave the Lady Raiders a finals berth and a chance for revenge against Covenant. In the finals, Coffee County continued their trend of strong serving with a three set win. After dropping the first set 17-25, the Lady Raiders roared back to capture the next 2 sets 25-20 and 15-13.
The Lady Raider volleyball teams will return home on Monday as they host Warren County for Senior Night. The JV/Freshmen will play at 5 PM with the varsity match getting underway at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage begins at 5:50.