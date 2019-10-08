Coffee County Freshmen Football Falls to White County on Monday

The freshman football team of Coffee County traveled to Sparta on Monday night for a battle with White County. After losing to the JV/Freshman combined team last week, the Raiders were looking for some revenge. The Red Raiders ended up falling to the Warriors 38 to 37 in a game that saw 8 lead changes.
Trailing 38 to 31, Coffee County scored with 95 seconds remaining in the game. The Red Raiders came up short on the 2 point conversion as they went for the win. Tristan Galey finished the night with 3 rushing touchdowns including one from 70 yards out. Nate Luttrell threw a pair of touchdown passes as Elijah Clemons and Ian Weldon each had a touchdown reception.
The Red Raiders hit the road again next Monday night as they travel to McMinnville for a battle with Warren County as part of a JV/freshman doubleheader. The JV teams will play at 5 PM with the freshman game scheduled for 7 PM.