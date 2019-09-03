Coffee County Freshman Football Rout Tullahoma on Labor Day

In a performance fitting for Labor Day, the Coffee County CHS freshman football team worked over Tullahoma on Monday night at Wilkins Stadium. Nate Luttrell intercepted a Wildcat pass on the first play from scrimmage and raced 55 yards for a touchdown and the Raider rout was on. Coffee County put up three 1st quarter touchdowns, and Tristan Galey scored 4 touchdowns on the night, as the Raiders cruised to a 42 to 0 win over the Tullahoma freshmen.
Luttrell’s interception was one of 3 turnovers Tullahoma committed in the first quarter as Travis Martin had a pick and Caleb Bradford scooped up a Wildcat fumble. Tullahoma reached the red zone only once in the game and that drive was shut down by one of 2 Ashton Ferrell interceptions on the night as Coffee County was the benefactor of 5 Tullahoma turnovers. Galey finished the night with 21 carries for 141 yards and the 4 touchdowns. Luttrell added an offensive touchdown as well as he picked up 33 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Elijah Clemmons had 6 carries for 37 yards and Ian Weldon was a perfect 6 for 6 in point after kicks.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Rockvale their game will kick off at 6:30 immediately following the JV game set for 5 PM.