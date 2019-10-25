Coffee County Freshman Football in Shut Out in Warren County on Thursday

The Coffee County freshman football team traveled to McMinnville on Thursday night for a game against the freshmen and JV of Warren County. In a game originally scheduled for the 14th, Coffee County was looking to avenge a loss from September in Manchester. An injury–riddled Raider squad was held scoreless as Coffee County lost 18 to 0.
Warren County got their first score with 5:11 left in the 1st quarter to take a 6 to 0 lead. The Pioneers added another touchdown with 4 minutes remaining in the half to take a 12 to 0 lead into halftime. Warren County added the 3rd goal in the 3rd quarter to sweep the Raiders in the season series.
The Coffee County freshmen will end their season on Tuesday as they travel to Tullahoma to take on Riverdale in the Tullahoma Lions Bowl. Kick-off is set for 6 PM at Wilkins Stadium.