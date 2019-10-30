Coffee County Freshman Football Falls in Tullahoma Lions Bowl

The Coffee County freshman football team wrapped up their season on Tuesday as they took part in the 54th Tullahoma Lions Bowl. The injury–ravaged Red Raiders squared off against the freshmen from Riverdale. Riverdale scored on 4 plays of 39 yards or more to stun the Raiders 38 to 21.
Missing all 3 starting linebackers, the starting center, wide receiver and running back, Coffee County was forced to patch together combinations of players on both sides of the football. The Red Raiders also had 3 big scoring plays as Nate Luttrell hit Elijah Clemmons on a 42 yard touchdown pass; Clayton Procter returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown by and Tristan Galey galloped in on a 49 yard touchdown run.
Galey led the Raider defense as he rushed 21 times for 143 yards. Luttrell was 2 for 8 passing for 41 yards and an interception. Clemmons caught one pass for a 42 yard touchdown and rushed 2 times for 16 yards.