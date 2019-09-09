Coffee County Freshman Football Claims Big Win at Rockvale

The Coffee County CHS JV and freshman football teams traveled to Rockvale on Monday night for a doubleheader. The JV team was blanked by the Rockets 20 to 0. The freshman team trounced Rockvale 49 to 20 to help the Raiders leave with a split.
Elijah Clemmons had a pair of interceptions for the freshman team including one that he returned for a touchdown. Clemmons added a touchdown reception on the night. Nate Luttrell and Tristan Galey each rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Travis Martin caught a touchdown pass. The freshmen are now 2 and 1 on the season.
The JV and freshmen will be back in action on Monday when they welcome Warren County to Carden-Jarrell Field. The JV game will kick off at 5 PM. The freshman game will follow at 6:30 PM.