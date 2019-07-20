Coffee County Football Set to Practice in Full Pads on Monday

After a summer of conditioning, weight-lifting, 7 on 7 competition and practices in “shells”, the Red Raider football team will have their first summer practice in full pads on Monday. After Media Day pictures on Sunday, Coffee County will don the pads for a 3:30 PM practice Monday at CHS.
The Red Raiders will host their first scrimmage on Friday, August 2nd when they welcome Stewarts Creek to Carden-Jarrell Field in a varsity/freshman doubleheader. That scrimmage will get underway at 5:30 PM.
The Red Raiders will open the 2019 season on August 23rd when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County. That game will kick-off at 7 PM and as always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you every second of every game.